Alex Trebek called this ‘Jeopardy’ contestant a ‘loser,’ but she won anyway

“Jeopardy!” is a show that often rewards obscure knowledge, but host Alex Trebek drew the line at one contestant’s interests Wednesday night, even by the standards of his long-running trivia show.
Susan Cole, a legislative librarian from Bowie, Maryland, said she enjoyed listening to nerdcore hip-hop when introducing herself near the start of the game. The music, she said, is “rapping about the things they love: video games, science-fiction, having a hard time meeting romantic partners.”
“It’s really catchy and fun,” she insisted.
Yoooooooo, Alex Trebek is the coldest dude in the game, lololololol. I'm dying laughing. @DragonflyJonez @LaJethroJenkins pic.twitter.com/IwI85r83zY— FATTLDI (@TerrellDidThis) October 12, 2016
Trebek thought differently: “Losers, in other words.”
The audience laughed, but Cole ended up proving Trebek wrong: She won the game with $20,600. The second-place winner, Pidge Meade, trailed with only $2,000.
Comments