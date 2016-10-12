National

October 12, 2016 9:39 PM

2 police officers shot, wounded in Boston, 1 suspect located

The Associated Press
BOSTON

Authorities say they've located a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of two Boston police officers.

The Boston Police Department lifted a shelter-in-place order early Thursday, saying the situation was under control.

Authorities say the officers were responding to a report of a person with a gun late Wednesday night in East Boston when they came under fire.

Police Commissioner William Evans says one of the officers is being treated for life-threatening injuries. The other officer's injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Evans is asking the community to "please pray for our injured officers."

No other information was immediately available.

