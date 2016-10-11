National

Singer appears to protest the national anthem – while singing the national anthem

By Richard Chang

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Social media was abuzz after the national anthem singer at the Sacramento Kings preseason game on Monday night took a knee.

Before the Sacramento Kings went on to beat Maccabi Haifa of Israel 135-96 in an exhibition game - the first ever basketball game at Golden 1 Center - the singer went down on one knee in an apparent protest against racial injustice, reminiscent of what San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been doing before NFL games.

The singer was Leah Tysse, who was receiving praise on her Twitter page for the gesture.

