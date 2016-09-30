National
Sacramento police officers try to run over mentally ill man before shooting him
A dashboard camera shows two Sacramento, Calif.. police officers attempting to run over Joseph Mann, a mentally ill homeless man, with their squad car moments before they shot and killed him July 11, 2016. The recordings were released by police in September after The Sacramento Bee obtained surveillance footage from a private citizen that showed the officers shooting Mann. Read more: http://www.sacbee.com/news/local/crime/article105234171.htmlSacramento Police Department