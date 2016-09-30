Sacramento police officers try to run over mentally ill man before shooting him

A dashboard camera shows two Sacramento, Calif.. police officers attempting to run over Joseph Mann, a mentally ill homeless man, with their squad car moments before they shot and killed him July 11, 2016. The recordings were released by police in September after The Sacramento Bee obtained surveillance footage from a private citizen that showed the officers shooting Mann. Read more: http://www.sacbee.com/news/local/crime/article105234171.html
Sacramento Police Department

National

California pilot plans coast-to-coast flight in modified hang glider

David Grabowski plans to fly a modified engine-powered hang glider from the Pacific coast of the United States to the Atlantic, a trip first accomplished in the ancient days of powered flight. That perilous but successful journey was made in 1911 by Calbraith Perry Rodgers, a brave man Grabowski hopes more Americans will know when he crosses the great American expanse. Read more: http://bit.ly/2cJvOHH

National

Watch how the Osiris-Rex spacecraft will chase down an asteroid

On Sept. 8, 2016, the Osiris-Rex spacecraft launched its seven-year mission to hunt down an asteroid and return a sample to Earth. The asteroid Bennu may contain contain molecular evidence of the origin of the solar system; it also has a relatively high probability of impacting the Earth late in the 22nd century.

National

Watch this Batman rappel from the side of a hospital building

Tito Shelton, 20 months, got a visit from Batman outside his hospital window on Wednesday, Sept. 1. The superhero was actually a Wichita Police Department SWAT Team member. Six members of the SWAT team dressed as superheroes and rappelled down the Wesley Children’s Hospital building during the grand opening ceremony.

National

White House weighs in on EpiPen pricing

In a White House briefing on Thursday, August 25, White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said some pharmaceutical companies have been innovators committed to advancing public health, and others have jacked up the prices of life-saving medicine -- a poor business model, which takes a toll on the business' reputation and stock prices.

Nation & World Videos