September 27, 2016 2:44 AM

Swarm of minor quakes shakes part of Southern California

The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO

A series of minor earthquakes has rattled a rural area of Southern California near the U.S.-Mexico border.

No injuries or damage were reported Monday after more than 35 temblors struck in the morning in what seismologists call a "swarm" of quakes.

The largest earthquake recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey was magnitude 4.3 at 7:31 a.m. and was centered 35 miles (58 kilometers) northwest of El Centro.

According to the Southern California Seismic Network, more than 35 small earthquakes were recorded Monday in the area over a short period.

The region of large farms in the desert near the Salton Sea is known for extensive seismicity.

