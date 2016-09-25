Tributes pour in after golfing legend Arnold Palmer dies

Arnold Palmer, right, slips into his green jacket with help from Jack Nicklaus after winning the Masters golf championship, in Augusta, Ga., on April 12, 1964. It was his seventh major. He was 34, the King. The golfing legend has died at the age of 87.
AP
Arnold Palmer concentrates on his next move during the Lucky International Open at San Francisco’s Harding Park on Jan. 28, 1962. Palmer, who made golf popular for the masses with his hard-charging style, incomparable charisma and a personal touch that made him known throughout the golf world as “The King,” died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Pittsburgh. He was 87.
UNCREDITED
AP
Arnold Palmer lifts an iron shot from the fifth fairway in the final round of the Texas Open in San Antonio on April 29, 1962. Palmer, who made golf popular for the masses with his hard-charging style, incomparable charisma and a personal touch that made him known throughout the golf world as “The King,” died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Pittsburgh. He was 87.
Ted Powers
AP
Tiger Woods, left, is helped into his jacket for winning the Bay Hill Invitational by tournament host Arnold Palmer in Orlando, Fla., March 18, 2001. Palmer, who made golf popular for the masses with his hard-charging style, incomparable charisma and a personal touch that made him known throughout the golf world as “The King,” died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Pittsburgh. He was 87.
SCOTT AUDETTE
AP
Arnold Palmer accepts the victory cup for the 42nd PGA Seniors Championship in north Miami on Dec. 8, 1980. Palmer, who made golf popular for the masses with his hard-charging style, incomparable charisma and a personal touch that made him known throughout the golf world as “The King,” died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Pittsburgh. He was 87.
Randy Taylor
AP
Jack Nicklaus, left, kneels as partner Arnold Palmer looks over his shoulder while they study a putt on 18th green at Laurel Valley Golf Club at the PGA National Team Championship in Ligonier, Pa., July 31, 1972. Palmer, who made golf popular for the masses with his hard-charging style, incomparable charisma and a personal touch that made him known throughout the golf world as “The King,” died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Pittsburgh. He was 87.
AP
Arnold Palmer points to his name on the press tent scoreboard showing his four-under-par total for 72 holes during the National Open golf tournament at the Cherry Hills Country Club in Denver, Colo., on June 19, 1960. Palmer, who made golf popular for the masses with his hard-charging style, incomparable charisma and a personal touch that made him known throughout the golf world as “The King,” died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Pittsburgh. He was 87.
AP
A grinning Arnold Palmer is surrounded by applauding citizens of his native Latrobe, Pa., as he shakes hands with a couple of enthusiastic boys on April 16, 1960. Palmer, who made golf popular for the masses with his hard-charging style, incomparable charisma and a personal touch that made him known throughout the golf world as "The King," died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Pittsburgh. He was 87. (AP Photo/File)
Anonymous
AP
Arnold Palmer walks across the Hogan Bridge on the 12th fairway for the final time in Masters competition during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 9, 2004. Palmer, who made golf popular for the masses with his hard-charging style, incomparable charisma and a personal touch that made him known throughout the golf world as “The King,” died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Pittsburgh. He was 87.
AMY SANCETTA
AP
Arnold Palmer acknowledges the gallery on No. during Wednesday's Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 6, 2011.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Arnold Palmer gives a thumbs up as he makes his way to the 9th green during the Par-3 Contest at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Wednesday, April 9, 2014, in Augusta, Ga.
Gerry Melendez
Gerry Melendez
Arnold Palmer gives the thumbs up as he leaves the first tee after the ceremonial opening of the first round of the the Masters golf tournament,Thursday, April11, 2013, in Augusta, Ga.
TIM DOMINICK
tdominick@thestate.com
Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, were the honorary starters in the ceremonial opening of the first round of the the Masters golf tournament,Thursday, April11, 2013, in Augusta, Ga.
TIM DOMINICK
tdominick@thestate.com
Arnold Palmer is pleased with his tee shot in the ceremonial opening of the first round of the the Masters golf tournament,Thursday, April11, 2013, in Augusta, Ga. Palmer, Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus were the honorary starters.
TIM DOMINICK
tdominick@thestate.com
Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player were the honorary starters to begin the first round of the the Masters golf tournament, Thursday April10 2014, in Augusta, Ga.
TIM DOMINICK
tdominick@thestate.com
Arnold Palmer tees off on the first hole Thursday morning. Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player were the honorary starters to begin the first round of the the Masters golf tournament, Thursday April10 2014, in Augusta, Ga.
TIM DOMINICK
tdominick@thestate.com
Arnold Palmer tees off on the first hole Thursday morning. Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player were the honorary starters to begin the first round of the the Masters golf tournament, Thursday April10 2014, in Augusta, Ga.
TIM DOMINICK
tdominick@thestate.com
Augusta, GA - April 7, 2016: Arnold Palmer arrives to take part in the honorary tee shot ceremony to kick off The 2016 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Palmer watched as Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus hit tee shots.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Augusta, GA - April 7, 2016: Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Gary Player pose for a photo after taking part in the honorary tee shot ceremony to kick off the 2016 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Augusta, GA - April 7, 2016: Gary Player, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus kicked off the 2016 Masters with the honorary tee shot ceremony at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Arnold Palmer gives a thumbs up during the ceremonial first tee shot of the 2016 Masters at Augusta National on Tuesday April 7, 2016.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Arnold Palmer enters the first tee box during the ceremonial first tee shot of the 2016 Masters at Augusta National on Tuesday April 7, 2016.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Arnold Palmer shakes hands with Jack Nicklaus during the ceremonial first tee shot of the 2016 Masters at Augusta National on Tuesday April 7, 2016.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Arnold Palmer, Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus walk on the first tee box during the ceremonial first tee shot of the 2016 Masters at Augusta National on Tuesday April 7, 2016.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
arnold Palmer, Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus on the first tee box during the ceremonial first tee shot of the 2016 Masters at Augusta National on Tuesday April 7, 2016.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
The 18-time major champion is this week's honorary captain for Team USA in the biennial Concession Cup in East Manatee. Video by Jason Dill.
Jason Dill
jdill@bradenton.com
Comments