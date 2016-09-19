National

Lawyer questions release of Ohio suspect's juvenile record

A defense attorney has raised concerns about the "prejudicial" effect of releasing the juvenile record of a 19-year-old robbery suspect linked to the Ohio boy who was shot fatally by Columbus police last week.

By ANN SANNER Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Demetrius Braxton had told The Columbus Dispatch that he was with 13-year-old Tyre (teye-REE') King on Sept. 14 and that Tyre had a BB gun that looked like a real firearm and wanted to rob someone for money.

Police say Tyre pulled a weapon from his waistband that looked like a real handgun.

Columbus police arrested Braxton on a robbery charge Saturday afternoon.

Judge Eileen Paley delayed the hearing Monday after defense attorney Marcus Ross raised the issue of the release of Braxton's record.

