2016 Emmy Awards

Millie Bobby Brown, left, and Gaten Matarazzo perform at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
Associated Press
Anthony Anderson, left, and Tracee Ellis Ross present an award at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
Associated Press
Louis Anderson accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for “Baskets” at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
Associated Press
Host Jimmy Kimmel appears at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
Associated Press
Kate McKinnon accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for “Saturday Night Live” at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
Associated Press
Aziz Ansari, left, and Kelvin Yu accept the award for outstanding writing for a comedy series for “Master of None” at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
Associated Press
Kate McKinnon, left, accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for “Saturday Night Live” from Kristen Bell at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
Associated Press
Host Jimmy Kimmel hands an Emmy award to Jeffrey Tambor during the opening of the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
Associated Press
Kerry Washington, left, and Tony Goldwyn present the award for outstanding writing for a limited series, movie or a dramatic special at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
Associated Press
Regina King celebrates her win for the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for “American Crime” at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
Associated Press
Jill Soloway winner of the award for outstanding directing for a comedy series for “Transparent” poses in the press room at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
Associated Press
Susanne Bier, from left, accepts the award for outstanding directing for a limited series, movie or a dramatic special for “The Night Manager” from Tom Hiddleston and Priyanka Chopra at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
Associated Press
Julia Louis-Dreyfus winner of the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for “Veep” poses in the press room at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
Associated Press
Jimmy Kimmel hands out PBJ sandwiches made by his mother during the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Robert Gauthier
Los Angeles Times
America Ferrera, left, and Mandy Moore during the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Robert Gauthier
Los Angeles Times
Joel McHale and Kristen Bell during the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Robert Gauthier
Los Angeles Times
Jeffrey Tambor reacts after winning the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Tina Fey, left, and Amy Poehler, holding their Creative Arts Emmy awards for best guest actress in a comedy series, appear on stage at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
Associated Press
John Travolta winner of the award for outstanding limited series for “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" poses in the press room at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
Associated Press
Julia Louis-Dreyfus accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for “Veep” at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
Associated Press
Jill Soloway accepts the award for outstanding directing for a comedy series for “Transparent” at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
Associated Press
Patton Oswalt accepts the award for outstanding writing for a variety series for “Patton Oswalt: Talking for Clapping” at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
Associated Press
Claire Danes and Bryan Cranston during the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Robert Gauthier
Los Angeles Times