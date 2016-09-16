Police: Denver hospital on lockdown after report of gunman

A Denver hospital complex was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon after a report that a man was seen carrying a rifle on the complex grounds.
There was no confirmation that shots had been fired or anyone was injured at Rose Medical Center, police spokeswoman Raquel Lopez said. Hospital officials say no one there was hurt.
Police officers carrying long guns surrounded the facility east of downtown after the sighting, and several roads surrounding the building were closed and blocked by patrol cars.
Armed officers were seen on the roofs of buildings, and authorities said they were searching the complex.
An adjacent Veterans Administration hospital also was on lockdown as a protective measure.
Denver police Technician Tyrone Campbell said police received multiple telephone calls reporting shots had been fired in the area surrounding the medical center shortly after 4:15 p.m.
Campbell declined to say whether police had determined if shots had been fired, saying they were investigating. Authorities were searching for a man seen with a gun, he said.
The man was described as a white male in his mid-30s wearing a flannel shirt and a hat.
