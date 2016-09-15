California pilot plans coast-to-coast flight in modified hang glider

David Grabowski plans to fly a modified engine-powered hang glider from the Pacific coast of the United States to the Atlantic, a trip first accomplished in the ancient days of powered flight. That perilous but successful journey was made in 1911 by Calbraith Perry Rodgers, a brave man Grabowski hopes more Americans will know when he crosses the great American expanse. Read more: http://bit.ly/2cJvOHH
Randall Benton The Sacramento Bee

Watch this Batman rappel from the side of a hospital building

Tito Shelton, 20 months, got a visit from Batman outside his hospital window on Wednesday, Sept. 1. The superhero was actually a Wichita Police Department SWAT Team member. Six members of the SWAT team dressed as superheroes and rappelled down the Wesley Children’s Hospital building during the grand opening ceremony.

White House weighs in on EpiPen pricing

In a White House briefing on Thursday, August 25, White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said some pharmaceutical companies have been innovators committed to advancing public health, and others have jacked up the prices of life-saving medicine -- a poor business model, which takes a toll on the business' reputation and stock prices.

Watch what happens when lava meets ocean

The lava flow from the Kilauea volcano on the big island of Hawaii has recently reached all the way to the sea, giving visitors a rare chance to see a lot of hot molten rock meet a lot of water. The result is beautiful.

Firefighters pull 8 kittens from Sacramento storm drain

Firefighters from Sacramento Fire Department's Truck 7 pulled the grate off a city storm drain and retrieved eight kittens. Once the kitties were safely on the surface, their mother approached, skittish at first, but then apparently happy to be reunited with her little ones on Aug. 5, 2016.

Man uses suction cups to climb Trump Tower in New York

A 20-year-old Virginia man spent three hours scaling the glass facade of Trump Tower in New York on Wednesday using large suction cups. He climbed to the 21st floor before police officers grabbed him and hauled him to safety through an open window. The man posted a video on YouTube the day before the climb entitled, “Message to Mr. Trump (why I climbed your tower).” He described himself as an "independent researcher seeking a private audience with Trump."

Bear takes a swim at in a home's pool

A California family spotted a bear swimming in their backyard pool as it looked to escape the summer heat. The Arcadia Police Department shared video on Facebook of the trespassing bear as it swam in circles in the large pool.

Bernie Sanders urges Washington state delegation to keep the faith

Sen. Bernie Sanders surprised the Washington state delegation with a visit to their breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, July 27. He stopped by the meeting at the Sheraton Hotel at Society Hill to keep delegates “focused on the real issues,” Sanders said, after the Washington delegation may have started the DNC walk-out protest Tuesday evening. The protest was lead by Sanders delegates in response to Hillary Clinton officially receiving the Democratic nomination for president.

