California pilot plans coast-to-coast flight in modified hang glider
David Grabowski plans to fly a modified engine-powered hang glider from the Pacific coast of the United States to the Atlantic, a trip first accomplished in the ancient days of powered flight. That perilous but successful journey was made in 1911 by Calbraith Perry Rodgers, a brave man Grabowski hopes more Americans will know when he crosses the great American expanse. Read more: http://bit.ly/2cJvOHHRandall Benton The Sacramento Bee