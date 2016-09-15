Man enters bubble-gum maker’s contest 59 years after it started – and wins

It’s been a year tinged with sadness for Darwin Day – but also one that has turned into “a complete joyride.”
After his brother died of cancer earlier this year, it prompted Day to do some soul searching – and some housecleaning. In the midst of that, the 70-year-old Grand Prairie resident and lifelong baseball fan discovered a complete collection of Topps baseball cards from 1957-58.
WIN THESE SWELL PRIZES IN THE 4TH BAZOOKA BASEBALL CONTEST, the cards read on the back.
Day noticed something in the fine print: No year was given to enter the contest.
“I was struck by the fact it didn’t have a year listed on the card,” he said. “It was a simpler time. You didn’t need a team of lawyers to do everything back then.”
So Day entered the contest and – 59 years after it first opened to contestants – he won it.
“What did he get, those special X-ray glasses?” asked John Gilman, a friend of Day’s who joins him at Texas Rangers baseball games as well as at The Summit senior activity center in Grand Prairie.
“No, it’s a Louisville Slugger glove,” Day said, as he showed the glove to a crowd of onlookers at The Summit.
“In a way, I did it in memory of my brother,” Day said. “His obit said he was a jokester.”
When Day’s younger brother died, he was tasked with cleaning out his house in Virginia.
“It was such a consuming job that it made me think that maybe I ought to clean out my own house,” he said. “So I did that, and I came across these cards.”
Tony Jacobs, global general manager of Topps Confectionery Brands, didn’t know what to expect when he saw a letter with “Pls. deliver to Mr. Jacobs before July 11” written in cursive.
“It did pique my interest, this kind of mysterious letter,” said Jacobs, who joined Topps three years ago and manages the candy wing of the company, which includes Bazooka Bubble Gum.
The envelope included the contest entry with correctly filled out scores from games on July 19, 1957, between the Milwaukee Braves and the New York Giants and the Baltimore Orioles against the Kansas City Athletics.
“I thought, ‘Hopefully, this is just a guy somewhere having a little bit of fun,’” Jacobs said. “Then my other thought was, ‘What if this is someone who is kind of removed from reality and doesn’t really know what’s going on?’
“The last thought I had was, ‘Am I in an episode of Law & Order and I’m about to get in some real trouble?’ “
The envelope also included a second baseball card – one of a player named Anthony Jacobs who played for the St. Louis Cardinals.
“I had always known there was a baseball player out there with the same name as mine, and I always wanted to track that card down,” Jacobs said. “Now, here it is on my desk (after Day sent it to him), and I’m going to get it framed.”
Jacobs and Day have another connection through Life Savers, where Jacobs once worked. Day grew up near a Life Savers factory in Port Chester, N.Y., and said he always knew what day of the week it was because of the smells.
“If it was cherry, I knew it was Monday,” Day said. “Thursday was always pineapple.”
Now the two are on a first-name basis. Jacobs said he hopes to join Day at a Rangers game soon.
A company’s legacy
Bazooka remains the top-selling chunk bubble gum in the country. It was created by Topps in 1947 in the aftermath of World War II, and for decades the gum came wrapped in a distinctive red, white and blue wrapper that featured a short comic strip recounting the adventures of an eye-patch-wearing kid named Bazooka Joe and his buddies.
Topps discontinued the comic strips in 2012, but Bazooka Joe lives on as the face of the gum.
“We’re kind of a smaller, niche brand now, but we’ve been outpacing the confectionery industry over the past years,” Jacobs said. “We have done well, and it’s been through innovation.”
Day had his choice of prizes: a Gilbert No. 12062 Chemistry Lab, a Stellar 600 Power Microscope or a glove.
He noticed that other cards offered prizes such as a “3-speed phonograph – a record player, in other words, a “personal superhot AC-DC radio” or a glove.
“I thought, ‘Where in the world can you find a vacuum-tube radio or a three-speed phonograph?’” Day said.
So he played it safe and chose the glove. In addition, Bazooka also delivered a prize package filled with T-shirts, a pillow with a Bazooka Joe comic strip imprinted on it – and gum. Lots and lots of gum.
Day was in bed with his computer on his lap when he got a call from someone from Rogers & Cowan, a marketing firm that represents Topps.
“I literally fell out of bed because I couldn’t believe it and was laughing so hard,” Day said.
Gum, groceries and $100
The hardest thing for Day was finding five Bazooka gum wrappers “or reasonable facsimiles” to send in as a requirement for the contest.
“I didn’t know what ‘reasonable facsimiles’ meant, and I didn’t want to send them something from a competitor,” he said.
On his way to the post office to mail in his entry, he stopped at a store that happened to sell Bazooka. But it came in a giant box, not in individual packages.
A woman with her daughter in the checkout line tried to pay for her groceries with a $100 bill, which was too large for the store to accept.
Day told the woman: “Look, I’ll make a deal with you. I will pay for your groceries if you take all this gum off my hands.”
According to Day, the daughter’s face lit up at the thought of going home with all of that gum, so the woman agreed.
“When I left, I noticed she was following behind me, so I turned and said, ‘You want to know why I’m doing this, don’t you?’ “ Day said.
He told her his story, and her face broke out into a “huge, wide-eyed smile,” Day said. “I snapped my fingers and said, ‘Yes! That’s exactly the response I was looking for!’
“All I wanted was to see that smile.”
Baseball in the blood
Day has always been a baseball fan. He grew up with the Yankees while living in Port Chester.
“I’m an ‘E’ guy – Mickey (Mantle), Yogi (Berra) and Whitey (Ford),” he said.
At his brother’s celebration of life, Day led the crowd in singing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.” When one of Day’s three sons died at 35 – also of cancer – his eulogy took place in Safeco Field, home of the Seattle Mariners.
Another of his sons found a career in the business world through collecting baseball cards.
“I took one of my sons to a game when he was a kid, and someone hit a high fly ball,” Day said. “Almost everyone in the crowd was watching the flight of the ball, but I looked at my son and saw that he was waiting to see who the cutoff man would throw to.
“That’s when I knew he was like me.”
When I found those cards and saw those contests, I said, ‘I just have to do this and see what happens.’
Day
Day has become a Rangers fan since moving to Grand Prairie a few years ago. He leads tours of Globe Life Park and asks visitors to answer baseball trivia questions. He rewards winners with Topps cards. He makes it easy for children but expects more from baseball-savvy fans before he hands out cards.
He couldn’t pass up an opportunity to make someone laugh as he contemplated sending in his entry, Day said.
“When I found those cards and saw those contests, I said, ‘I just have to do this and see what happens.’ “
