ACC joins NCAA in pulling events out of NC over transgender law

3:32 Watch how the Osiris-Rex spacecraft will chase down an asteroid Pause

2:03 Explorers get first look at World War II shipwrecks off NC coast

1:04 She lives in a tree house, but county government says it has to come down

0:27 Watch this Batman rappel from the side of a hospital building

1:32 Consumers outraged over EpiPen pricing

2:13 Happy 100th birthday to the National Park Service

2:59 White House weighs in on EpiPen pricing

1:07 Watch what happens when lava meets ocean

0:29 Firefighters pull 8 kittens from Sacramento storm drain

0:49 Man uses suction cups to climb Trump Tower in New York