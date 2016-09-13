TV anchor accidentally reports Hillary Clinton died

A TV anchor started his broadcast Sunday with a startling statement.
“Good evening,” said WABC weekend anchor Joe Torres. “We begin with Hillary Clinton’s death.”
Torres didn’t correct himself, but the broadcast continued on to report Clinton’s health troubles at Sunday’s 9/11 memorial ceremony in New York. The Democratic presidential candidate was dehydrated standing outside on the hot day, her campaign said, and video taken of her leaving the site early showed her needing assistance to get into a van.
The station told TVSpy that the mistake was accidental.
“During a live introduction to a story about the health of Hillary Clinton, Joe Torres inadvertently said ‘death’ when he meant to say ‘health.’” a station spokesperson said. “It was clear from the context of the story, the reporters’ information and graphics on the screen that Secretary Clinton was alive and recovering.”
Following Sunday’s episode, Clinton’s campaign announced she had been diagnosed with pneumonia on Friday.
