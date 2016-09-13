The five-second rule isn’t how you should judge if food is safe to eat

It’s a common refrain when you drop your food on the floor: “Five-second rule!” But a scientific study published this month suggests five seconds might be vastly overstating how long it takes before your food begins to pick up the bacteria around it.
“The popular notion of the ‘five-second rule’ is that food dropped on the floor, but picked up quickly, is safe to eat because bacteria need time to transfer,” study author and Rutgers University professor Donald Schaffner said in a press release.
The study, published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology, tested four different types of food (watermelon, bread, bread with butter and gummy candy) dropped onto four typical household surfaces (stainless steel, ceramic tile, wood and carpet) that had been spread with a growing medium for a bacterial “cousin” of salmonella. Each of those combinations was then tested at four different intervals, ranging from less than one second to 5 minutes to see how contaminated they would be over time
Though leaving food on the surfaces longer meant they were more contaminated with the bacteria, “other factors including the nature of the food and the surface are of equal or greater importance,” according to the study’s abstract. Wetter food, for example, was more likely to be contaminated more quickly: Watermelon throughout showed the most bacterial transfer but the candy showed the least. Some of the tested combinations showed bacterial transfer in under a second.
“Bacteria don’t have legs, they move with the moisture, and the wetter the food, the higher the risk of transfer,” Schaffner said in his press release.
Of the surfaces tested, carpet was also the least likely to transfer higher rates of bacteria, which Schaffner speculated might be due to the carpet’s fuzzy texture. “The topography of the surface and food seem to play an important role in bacterial transfer,” Schaffner said.
Schaffner’s study did not examine how safe or unsafe the levels of bacteria transferred would be if ingested. According to the Centers for Disease Control, about 48 million people are sickened by foodborne disease annually, and about 128,000 are hospitalized for those diseases.
