Target really doesn’t want you waiting in long holiday lines

If September seems to early to be thinking about Christmas, you aren’t in the retail business. Target announced Monday it will be hiring 70,000 seasonal workers across the country to hep with the holiday rush.
The Minnesota-based chain said it would hold dedicated hiring events at each of its nearly 1,800 stores nationwide to meet potential new employees. The retailer said that in addition to the store employees, it would also be hiring 7,500 people at distribution and fullfillment centers to help with online orders and restocking stores.
Target said that existing employees would be able to pick their holiday hours before new employees were hired to fill gaps in the schedule. The hiring events will be held October 14-15.
Comments