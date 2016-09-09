Woman arrested for stealing a D.C. police officer’s french fries

A Maryland woman was arrested for theft Wednesday after allegedly stealing three french fries from a D.C. police officer, police said.
About 9:40 p.m., a D.C. police officer was eating in a restaurant at 1110 U St. NW when a 26-year-old woman approached him and ate one of his french fries, a D.C. police spokesman said. Despite repeated warnings, the woman continued to eat the french fries, police said.
She was arrested for second-degree theft.
As a police report explained: “The listed offender appropriated the listed property without the consent of the listed complainant.”
The report also listed the stolen property as “French Fried Potato … quantity 3.”
