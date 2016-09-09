No one knows what a genetic mutation means for this 11-year-old’s future

This time of the year, sooner or later it all comes down to sweat — unless of course, it doesn’t.
Leah Williams of Kylertown will not perspire. Not ever. You could wrap the 11-year-old in a thick wool sweater and leave her out on the back porch in the middle of July and she would still return dry as a bone.
It has nothing to do with an enviable ability to remain stoic in the face of the small stuff and everything to do with an extremely rare genetic disorder called ALG13 mutation.
Her mother, Krista, was the first to notice the symptoms, which presented themselves innocently enough in the rolling eye of her infant daughter.
Doctors could not explain that symptom or others, or why Leah would continue to experience seizures almost daily for the next several years.
“They weren’t able to find anything different or wrong with her. They kind of just called it ‘Leah Syndrome,’ ” Krista said.
The family adapted. Krista left her job at a pediatrician’s office so that she could stay home with Leah. Her husband, Brandon, works as many overtime shifts as he can at a Wal-Mart distribution center in Woodland to bridge the deficit.
Definitive answers regarding their daughter’s condition remained scarce until just a few years ago: Leah, then 9, was recommended for a gene study at Geisinger Medical Center.
The results of the test took almost two years, and in that time, Krista and Brandon were greeted by a surprise pregnancy and the birth of their youngest daughter, Eden.
Because Leah’s diagnosis was still so murky, the expectant parents had no idea if their next child would carry the same medical baggage.
“I always wondered for my other kids if they had a chance of having a child like Leah or not,” Krista said.
Today, Eden is a 2-year-old in good health. The ALG13 mutation that Leah’s testing revealed isn’t hereditary.
What this means in terms of Leah’s future, though, remains relatively unclear. She is thought to be the oldest of only eight other people in the world who have been identified with her condition.
There is no example to look toward, no diagnostic flowchart available for what her life may eventually become.
The realities of Leah’s present are bracing, but more concrete. Developmentally, she is at the level of an 18- to 24-month-old, and while she was attending school up until last spring, she left as her stamina and energy continued to decline.
“She used to love going outside and playing, and now she’s done after 15 minutes max,” Krista said.
Leah’s nourishment is delivered entirely via a feeding tube, and her body no longer regulates its own temperature — hence the distinct lack of sweat, even on a hot summer’s day drive to the doctor’s office.
This is complicated by the state of the family minivan. The vehicle — which is a charitable description at this point — has more than 261,000 miles on it, and the engine has long outlasted the air conditioning system.
Krista’s mother, Cherie Buck, started a fundraising campaign for the family on gofundme.com. The goal is to not only raise enough funds to cover the cost of a new family car, but to help offset expenses incurred while Leah takes part in a study at The National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md.
“We were told it’s the most comprehensive testing she could ever have,” Krista said.
Cardiologists, pulmonologists and endocrinologists are just a small sampling of the diverse pool of medical talent that Leah will be exposed to in Bethesda.
Nobody is expecting any miracles, though. If a cure for the mutation remains out of reach, her family would settle for improving her quality of life.
“I know Leah is probably going to be more help to science than science is to Leah,” Krista said.
Even if science falls short, odds are the Williams clan at large won’t. Leah’s two brothers, 17-year-old Noah and 13-year-old Elijah, have been helping to care for her since they were little boys.
They have learned to administer medicine and food with equal dexterity.
“They never resented Leah. They loved Leah more than you can ever ask two little boys to love their little sister,” their father, Brandon, said.
Donations can be made to “We Love You Leah” at gofundme.com or brought to any County National Bank location to the “Leah Williams Benefit” account.
Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready
