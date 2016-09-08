National

September 8, 2016 11:41 PM

Officials: Ohio man received food stamps by hiding $4M

Police say an Ohio man who claims he's worth $120 million and is the son of a late former Iranian prince hid his wealth in order to collect food stamp payments and Medicaid.

The Associated Press
NOVELTY, Ohio

Police say an Ohio man who claims he's worth $120 million and is the son of a late former Iranian prince hid his wealth in order to collect food stamp payments and Medicaid.

WKYC-TV reports (http://on.wkyc.com/2cytPTL ) authorities last week raided the sprawling, 8,000-square-foot suburban Cleveland home of Ali Pascal Mahvi.

For two years Mahvi's family collected about $300 a month in food stamps. They also received Medicaid.

But officials say the family has numerous bank accounts with a combined value of more than $4 million that weren't disclosed when he applied for benefits.

Mahvi denies any wrongdoing and maintains he's eligible for aid since his home — worth more than $800,000 — and personal belongings don't prevent him from receiving government assistance.

No charges have been filed.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

Cop orders bear cub to stay out of trash can

View more video

Nation & World Videos