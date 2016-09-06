Elderly couple’s Notebook-themed photo shoot is melting the internet’s heart

Clemma and Sterling may not be as well known as Allie and Noah, but their true love is just as epic.
The Elmores, an Oklahoma couple who have been married for 57 years, celebrated their relationship in a recent photo shoot inspired by “The Notebook.”
Unlike the character played by Rachel McAdams in the movie adaptation of the Nicolas Sparks romance, who wasn’t immediately sold on Ryan Gosling’s Noah, Clemma loved Sterling from the moment they met.
“I am a very loving person and I love to love on and hug people. When I met Sterling, he was like that and we knew we loved each other immediately," Clemma Elmore told KXXV of Waco, Texas.
Photographer Stacy Welch-Christ said a friend gave her the idea for “The Notebook” themed shoot, which was arranged by the couple’s granddaughter. The photos show the two dressed like Allie and Noah, sometimes posing with a stack of love letters similar to one seen in the film.
Welch-Christ said they are “the literal sweetest people on earth.”
"Anyone who knows them talks about what beautiful people they are,” said the photographer, who posted photos from the shoot to her company’s Facebook page that have now been shared more than 12,000 times.
Clemma said she will remember the photo shoot for the rest of her life. She and Sterling say “I love you” “at least 10 times a day,” which helps keep their relationship going. But she acknowledged just saying the words isn’t enough.
"You have to work at marriage and show love,” Clemma said. “Marriage is an inspiration if you treat it right."
