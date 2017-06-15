Blimp crashes at US Open, spectators say

Spectators at this year’s US Open captured a blimp catching on fire and crashing Thursday afternoon.
The official US Open Twitter account said the blimp wasn’t affiliated with the tournament or FOX Sports and that first responders arrived at the scene.
A blimp unaffiliated with the #USOpen or @FOXSports has crashed near Erin Hills. Pilot was injured and first responders are on the scene.— U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 15, 2017
Reports: The blimp caught fire and crashed at the #USOpen. Emergency crew is on the scene: https://t.co/Zh7wOrNtEl pic.twitter.com/nRihpgwlXy— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 15, 2017
Twitter users captured some of the crash, adding that the blimp operators appear to have evacuated the blimp via parachute.
Just got to the #USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out. pic.twitter.com/1lDi3VkXCu— madison seigworth (@msiggyy) June 15, 2017
@usopengolf #USOpengolf #blimp just crashed at the US Open. Pilot looked like he bailed out pic.twitter.com/X6MqxB6yWz— golfjunkie (@mikecastleberry) June 15, 2017
The annual golf tournament is in its 117th year and is located in Erin, Wisconsin.
This is breaking news and story will be updated
