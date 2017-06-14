‘I think Mommy is dead’: Child runs to neighbor’s after alleged drug overdose

A child in Springfield, Ohio, ran to a neighbor’s house asking for help. And this wasn’t the first time.
“I think Mommy is dead,” the child told the neighbor, according to Fox 45.
After the neighbor called the police, medics investigated the child’s house and found Tessa Roberts, the child’s mother, on a couch. She was unconscious, and medics gave her five doses of Narcan, which is typically used to treat drug overdoses.
After Roberts came to, she was charged with child endangerment — the same charge she received previously in March.
The neighbor said the child came to her home several times a week for food and would also ask other neighbors, Fox 45 reported. Tthe child rarely had clean clothes on, the neighbor said.
Medics reportedly found bugs crawling on the walls and counters, and there was little food in the house, according to Fox 45. They also reported excessive amounts of trash and cigarette butts and an awful smell coming from upstairs.
Roberts reportedly denied taking any drugs.
Lawmakers across the United States have attempted to address a growing opioid crisis with more funding for research and medical professionals. According to WHIO, drug overdoses killed at least 3,050 Ohio residents in 2015.
