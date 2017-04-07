U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

The United States fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria on Thursday night, April 6, 2017, in retaliation for this week’s gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians, U.S. officials said.
The U.S. Department of Defense
