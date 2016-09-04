Lottery

September 4, 2016 2:32 AM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto' game

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

05-15-27-37-41-46

(five, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $5.3 million

