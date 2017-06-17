Lottery

June 17, 2017 9:47 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

4-8-8

(four, eight, eight)

02-13-28-31-38

(two, thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

01-07-20-23-28-30-31-35-36-43-48-55-56-58-60-62-67-71-72-78

(one, seven, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-eight)

09-10-16-18-21-46

(nine, ten, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $8.5 million

01-02-04-16

(one, two, four, sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $123 million

10-13-32-53-62, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(ten, thirteen, thirty-two, fifty-three, sixty-two; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $52 million

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  