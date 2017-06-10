Lottery

June 10, 2017 9:41 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

4-3-1

(four, three, one)

05-19-24-31-35

(five, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $240,000

03-09-10-18-26-30-38-40-45-48-52-55-58-62-66-68-73-74-77-80

(three, nine, ten, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-eight, forty, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-seven, eighty)

14-19-23-27-40-48

(fourteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $8.1 million

12-18-19-21

(twelve, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $101 million

20-26-28-32-38, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2

(twenty, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-eight; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $435 million

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Crash near Blaine border crossing shuts down Pacific Highway

Crash near Blaine border crossing shuts down Pacific Highway 0:36

Crash near Blaine border crossing shuts down Pacific Highway
Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls says injuries 'humbled' him 2:34

Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls says injuries 'humbled' him
Seahawks OL coach Tom Cable: 'I'm the most excited coach on the staff right now' 2:17

Seahawks OL coach Tom Cable: 'I'm the most excited coach on the staff right now'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos