Lottery

June 03, 2017 8:49 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

0-9-5

(zero, nine, five)

07-17-24-30-39

(seven, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

05-09-11-12-14-23-28-30-34-36-38-42-51-55-65-67-72-74-77-79

(five, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-two, fifty-one, fifty-five, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)

04-05-34-43-46-49

(four, five, thirty-four, forty-three, forty-six, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $7.7 million

03-07-15-21

(three, seven, fifteen, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

03-09-21-41-54, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 4

(three, nine, twenty-one, forty-one, fifty-four; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: four)

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Editor's Choice Videos