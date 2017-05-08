Lottery

May 08, 2017 8:29 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

9-9-0

(nine, nine, zero)

06-08-09-11-38

(six, eight, nine, eleven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

01-06-07-16-17-19-27-28-41-44-45-47-50-51-55-63-64-70-76-78

(one, six, seven, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty-one, forty-four, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-five, sixty-three, sixty-four, seventy, seventy-six, seventy-eight)

03-22-23-30-46-47

(three, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty, forty-six, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $6.2 million

01-03-05-22

(one, three, five, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $25 million

Estimated jackpot: $165 million

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What is mumps and how does it spread?

What is mumps and how does it spread? 2:00

What is mumps and how does it spread?
Watch the Procession of the Species parade in Bellingham 8:28

Watch the Procession of the Species parade in Bellingham
'Star Wars' fanatics take part in world's largest lightsaber battle 2:03

'Star Wars' fanatics take part in world's largest lightsaber battle

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos