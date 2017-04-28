Lottery

April 28, 2017 8:47 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

8-5-6

(eight, five, six)

09-12-13-16-22-30-33-36-37-40-41-42-44-59-60-62-63-71-72-76

(nine, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty, forty-one, forty-two, forty-four, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-three, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-six)

04-10-16-24

(four, ten, sixteen, twenty-four)

06-13-18-20-31, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 4

(six, thirteen, eighteen, twenty, thirty-one; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $113 million

