Lottery

April 1, 2017 8:48 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

3-3-8

(three, three, eight)

13-22-24-25-32

(thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

01-08-09-10-28-32-34-35-38-47-52-54-58-59-61-66-71-72-74-75

(one, eight, nine, ten, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-six, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-five)

06-12-26-27-36-46

(six, twelve, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-six, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $4.2 million

03-09-10-20

(three, nine, ten, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $15 million

09-32-36-44-65, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3

(nine, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-four, sixty-five; Powerball: one; Power Play: three)

Lottery

