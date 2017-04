1:35 Bellingham man sentenced for child molestation Pause

0:48 Reader captures the calm between snowstorms near Tennant Lake

1:56 Ride a WTA bus on Bellingham's snowy streets

2:56 Snowfall in Sudden Valley south of Bellingham, Wash., Feb. 5, 2017

0:49 Watch these llamas play in the snow at a Bellingham farm

0:46 5 things you need to know about Blanchard Mountain

0:42 Snow report from Lynden, Wash., Feb. 5, 2017

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

2:01 Japan's gift of cherry blossom trees infested with pests