WA Lottery

March 13, 2017 8:48 PM

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

4-4-2

(four, four, two)

04-19-32-34-39

(four, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

04-05-06-11-12-17-18-35-36-38-49-57-58-64-70-74-75-76-79-80

(four, five, six, eleven, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-four, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-nine, eighty)

03-29-31-35-44-47

(three, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-four, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $3 million

13-14-21-22

(thirteen, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $119 million

Estimated jackpot: $123 million

