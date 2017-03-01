Lottery

March 1, 2017 9:07 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

8-7-2

(eight, seven, two)

04-16-21-32-38

(four, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

05-06-10-12-15-21-27-28-30-31-39-42-43-52-54-60-62-69-71-72

(five, six, ten, twelve, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-three, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-two)

04-10-28-34-36-41

(four, ten, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $2.3 million

05-10-18-20

(five, ten, eighteen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $83 million

10-16-40-52-55, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 10

(ten, sixteen, forty, fifty-two, fifty-five; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: ten)

