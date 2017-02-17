Lottery

February 17, 2017 9:37 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

04-56-58-67-75, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 5

(four, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-seven, seventy-five; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $46 million

Lottery

