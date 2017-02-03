Lottery

February 3, 2017 9:59 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

03-06-29-30-64, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 5

(three, six, twenty-nine, thirty, sixty-four; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

