January 29, 2017 8:16 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Daily Game

6-4-6

(six, four, six)

Keno

01-19-25-26-29-33-34-37-38-42-44-50-53-56-58-62-66-67-73-74

(one, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-four, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-three, seventy-four)

Match 4

06-18-22-23

(six, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $15 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $206 million

