WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Daily Game
6-4-6
(six, four, six)
Keno
01-19-25-26-29-33-34-37-38-42-44-50-53-56-58-62-66-67-73-74
(one, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-four, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-three, seventy-four)
Match 4
06-18-22-23
(six, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $15 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $206 million
Comments