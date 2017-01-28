Lottery

January 28, 2017 8:06 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $15 million

Powerball

12-20-39-49-69, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 2

(twelve, twenty, thirty-nine, forty-nine, sixty-nine; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: two)

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tiny houses are big because they're so small

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos