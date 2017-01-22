Lottery

January 22, 2017 8:16 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Daily Game

6-3-6

(six, three, six)

Keno

02-05-09-37-40-42-44-45-52-53-54-55-58-64-68-70-71-72-73-77

(two, five, nine, thirty-seven, forty, forty-two, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-four, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-seven)

Match 4

05-08-21-22

(five, eight, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $177 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $170 million

