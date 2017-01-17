Lottery

January 17, 2017 9:48 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

20-31-54-56-59, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 5

(twenty, thirty-one, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $150 million

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

James Paxton and other Seattle Mariners make stop in Ferndale on Mariners Caravan tour

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos