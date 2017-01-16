Lottery

January 16, 2017 8:28 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily Game

0-6-5

(zero, six, five)

Hit 5

20-23-31-32-39

(twenty, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-nine)

Keno

13-18-25-30-31-32-33-34-36-41-43-44-47-49-51-65-66-68-71-76

(thirteen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-three, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-one, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-six)

Lotto

04-05-14-43-45-48

(four, five, fourteen, forty-three, forty-five, forty-eight)

Match 4

09-13-16-19

(nine, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $150 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $135 million

Lottery

