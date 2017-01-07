Lottery

January 7, 2017 9:42 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

03-12-24-37-63, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

(three, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-seven, sixty-three; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $94 million

