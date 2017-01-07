Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
03-12-24-37-63, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2
(three, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-seven, sixty-three; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $94 million
¶
January 7, 2017 9:42 PM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
03-12-24-37-63, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2
(three, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-seven, sixty-three; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $94 million
¶
Comments