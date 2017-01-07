Lottery

January 7, 2017 8:53 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily Game

2-9-6

(two, nine, six)

Hit 5

07-08-21-26-32

(seven, eight, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $170,000

Keno

10-11-12-14-16-19-26-27-29-31-34-38-43-48-54-65-68-69-72-75

(ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty-four, sixty-five, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-five)

Lotto

03-04-12-15-21-40

(three, four, twelve, fifteen, twenty-one, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

Match 4

07-12-15-20

(seven, twelve, fifteen, twenty)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $126 million

Powerball

03-12-24-37-63, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

(three, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-seven, sixty-three; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Donors save energy costs with solar panels at Lydia Place housing

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos