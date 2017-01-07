WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Daily Game
2-9-6
(two, nine, six)
Hit 5
07-08-21-26-32
(seven, eight, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000
Keno
10-11-12-14-16-19-26-27-29-31-34-38-43-48-54-65-68-69-72-75
(ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty-four, sixty-five, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-five)
Lotto
03-04-12-15-21-40
(three, four, twelve, fifteen, twenty-one, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
Match 4
07-12-15-20
(seven, twelve, fifteen, twenty)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $126 million
Powerball
03-12-24-37-63, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2
(three, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-seven, sixty-three; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)
