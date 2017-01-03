Lottery

January 3, 2017 8:52 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Daily Game

6-9-2

(six, nine, two)

Keno

01-04-05-13-22-25-26-29-32-40-43-48-50-58-62-63-64-72-74-79

(one, four, five, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-nine)

Match 4

06-07-08-14

(six, seven, eight, fourteen)

Mega Millions

14-16-23-49-53, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2

(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, forty-nine, fifty-three; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch these college students decorate their 2017 Rose Parade float

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos