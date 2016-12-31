Lottery

December 31, 2016 8:31 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily Game

3-2-1

(three, two, one)

Hit 5

05-08-11-13-31

(five, eight, eleven, thirteen, thirty-one)

Keno

03-11-16-19-22-24-26-29-32-35-37-46-48-51-56-64-67-69-74-76

(three, eleven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-six)

Lotto

11-20-26-37-39-45

(eleven, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-five)

Match 4

05-14-15-22

(five, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $105 million

Powerball

01-03-28-57-67, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2

(one, three, twenty-eight, fifty-seven, sixty-seven; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)

Lottery

