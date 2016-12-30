Lottery

December 30, 2016 8:22 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

06-21-33-39-43, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 2

(six, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-three; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Defendant in downtown stabbing makes first appearance in Superior Court

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos