December 28, 2016 9:38 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

16-23-30-44-58, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2

(sixteen, twenty-three, thirty, forty-four, fifty-eight; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

