Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

2:00 Secret Santa gives away gift cards on Christmas Eve at Bellingham Kmart Pause

0:52 WSDOT removes hazardous rocks from I-5 south of Bellingham

1:04 Check out Ferndale's VFX Foam

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell'

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

2:34 Pete Carroll: Seahawks missed another opportunity, plus a Thomas Rawls update

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60