WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily Game
5-3-2
(five, three, two)
Hit 5
01-14-17-30-34
(one, fourteen, seventeen, thirty, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $420,000
Keno
02-04-05-11-18-19-22-30-35-36-42-49-50-54-58-65-66-75-77-80
(two, four, five, eleven, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy-five, seventy-seven, eighty)
Lotto
06-10-31-34-42-47
(six, ten, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-two, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $5 million
Match 4
01-08-14-20
(one, eight, fourteen, twenty)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $25 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
