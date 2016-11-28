Lottery

November 28, 2016 8:33 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily Game

5-3-2

(five, three, two)

Hit 5

01-14-17-30-34

(one, fourteen, seventeen, thirty, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $420,000

Keno

02-04-05-11-18-19-22-30-35-36-42-49-50-54-58-65-66-75-77-80

(two, four, five, eleven, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy-five, seventy-seven, eighty)

Lotto

06-10-31-34-42-47

(six, ten, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-two, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $5 million

Match 4

01-08-14-20

(one, eight, fourteen, twenty)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $25 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Lottery

