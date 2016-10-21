Lottery

October 21, 2016 8:49 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily Game

3-6-4

(three, six, four)

Keno

02-04-10-13-18-20-31-35-39-41-42-43-46-48-52-59-62-69-78-79

(two, four, ten, thirteen, eighteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-two, forty-three, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-nine, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)

Match 4

01-13-17-23

(one, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-three)

Mega Millions

12-43-44-48-66, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 4

(twelve, forty-three, forty-four, forty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $151 million

