WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:
Daily Game
3-2-1
(three, two, one)
Keno
14-16-17-18-20-22-25-28-41-42-44-46-47-50-52-53-54-61-62-78
(fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight, forty-one, forty-two, forty-four, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-one, sixty-two, seventy-eight)
Match 4
05-11-17-18
(five, eleven, seventeen, eighteen)
Mega Millions
24-37-42-50-65, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2
(twenty-four, thirty-seven, forty-two, fifty, sixty-five; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $91 million
