September 28, 2016 8:54 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily Game

1-2-0

(one, two, zero)

Hit 5

07-11-23-26-37

(seven, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

01-02-12-14-17-19-24-35-42-44-49-54-60-63-64-68-70-71-73-74

(one, two, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-four, forty-nine, fifty-four, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-four)

Lotto

08-18-24-33-36-48

(eight, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million

Match 4

04-13-20-21

(four, thirteen, twenty, twenty-one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

Powerball

30-38-52-53-62, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3

(thirty, thirty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-three, sixty-two; Powerball: one; Power Play: three)

