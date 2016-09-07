Lottery

September 7, 2016 9:37 PM

WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

Daily Game

6-9-8

(six, nine, eight)

Hit 5

09-13-15-24-38

(nine, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

Keno

01-04-07-08-13-14-20-32-36-42-43-45-50-53-55-57-58-70-75-79

(one, four, seven, eight, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-three, forty-five, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, seventy, seventy-five, seventy-nine)

Lotto

05-06-13-20-24-41

(five, six, thirteen, twenty, twenty-four, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $5.5 million

Match 4

01-17-19-24

(one, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $111 million

Powerball

22-23-29-33-55, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-three, fifty-five; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $186 million

Lottery

