WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Daily Game
6-9-8
(six, nine, eight)
Hit 5
09-13-15-24-38
(nine, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
Keno
01-04-07-08-13-14-20-32-36-42-43-45-50-53-55-57-58-70-75-79
(one, four, seven, eight, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-three, forty-five, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, seventy, seventy-five, seventy-nine)
Lotto
05-06-13-20-24-41
(five, six, thirteen, twenty, twenty-four, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $5.5 million
Match 4
01-17-19-24
(one, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $111 million
Powerball
22-23-29-33-55, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-three, fifty-five; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $186 million
